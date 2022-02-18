Jack Jeffery: Retired shirt honour for Evesham rugby player
A rugby club's number 11 shirt is to be retired in tribute to the player wearing it when he was fatally injured during a match.
Jack Jeffery, 27, died after being seriously hurt as he scored a try for Evesham Rugby Club on 12 February.
Evesham's tribute will be made during Worcester Warriors' Gallagher Premiership home match against Bristol Bears later.
A minute's applause is also planned at Warriors' Sixways Stadium.
Warriors chairman, Stephen Lloyd, said Mr Jeffery's death had "affected people deeply", adding "I think it's right that we pay our respects".
He said: "In many ways I think the best way we can pay our respects to Jack would be for the players to go out there and play their very best rugby and carry on the sport that way."
Mr Jeffery, who lived in London, had been playing for Evesham in a home game against Berkswell and Balsall when he was injured. He died later in hospital.
His sister Daisy said rugby was his "biggest passion" and that he would have been amazed by the response to his death from the global rugby community.
"We're so grateful for the support. It's been incredible," she said.
