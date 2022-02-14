Hereford police station shut after hand grenade brought in
A police station was closed after a hand grenade was handed in by a member of the public.
Bomb disposal experts were sent to the site in Hereford to assess the device and ensure its safe disposal, the West Mercia force said.
The station was cordoned off for investigations, with police reassuring people there was not believed to be any risk to the wider area.
Police later said the station had reopened as the device posed no threat.
Police confirmed that while the item was a hand grenade as officers suspected, it had been declared inert.
