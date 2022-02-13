Evesham Rugby Club player Jack Jeffrey dies after match injury
A rugby club in the West Midlands said it was devastated by the death of a player who was seriously injured while scoring a try during a match.
Jack Jeffery, 27, who lived in London, was taken to hospital during the seniors' league game for Evesham Rugby Club against Berkswell and Balsall on Saturday but later died.
Club chair Dave Summerfield said the players had been left reeling as "it was such a terrible shock".
The club remained closed on Sunday.
A flag was flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the "extremely popular player," Mr Summerfield said.
"Jack was adding another try to his phenomenal record and during the act, and subsequent challenge of scoring, he was injured," he said in a statement on the club's website.
Served with 'distinction'
"He would often return from London for training and was always at the heart of club activities.
"He served his club, his teammates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash [try line] was."
He explained the accident had "affected the players greatly," adding "I think for the future we'll clearly need to help them and help them overcome some of the stresses that are going to come out of this".
"As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and goodwill from the rugby community.
"Jack was calm, respected and highly thought of," he added.
"Our club and community have lost such a bright light."
The Rugby Football Union said in a tweet it extended its "heartfelt sympathies" to the family and friends of the player.
"The thoughts of everyone in the game are with Evesham Rugby Football Club, their players, members and the wider rugby community."
