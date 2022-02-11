Jail for Worcester murderer who stabbed her mum in the back
A woman who stabbed her mother in the back with a carving knife has been jailed for her murder.
Janet Mason, 69, was attacked and died at her home on Green Lane in Worcester on 9 March last year.
Her 50-year-old daughter, Jessica Crane, had denied murder but was found guilty by a jury at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday.
Crane, of Hillside Close in the city, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 12 and a half years.
"This is a sad case which understandably has been devastating for Janet's family," Det Insp David Knight, from West Mercia Police, said.
"I'm pleased that justice has been done and the family now have some closure."
