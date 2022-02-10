Worcester Cathedral sets out storm damage repair plan
A cathedral is set to fully re-open after it was damaged in Storm Arwen in 2021.
Worcester Cathedral has announced its schedule of repairs and hopes they will be completed by the end of summer.
Part of a pinnacle from the side of a tower fell through the roof in November, with the damage leading to restricted visiting hours and services.
The Dean of Worcester, the Very Reverend Peter Atkinson, said: "We are cautiously optimistic".
"Although it is disappointing the repair work will take around six months to complete, it is not unexpected," said Dean Atkinson.
"With buildings of this age, it is the case that when things go wrong, there is no quick fix."
In addition to three stages of repairs, ongoing work includes the carving of a new pinnacle, which will largely be undertaken by the cathedral stonemasons.
The cathedral says the design is under discussion and it will be engaging with members of the community to produce a commemorative design marking The Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
