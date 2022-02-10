Improvements to M5 in Worcestershire worth £15m will take a year
- Published
Improvement works worth £15m are set to begin on the M5 in Worcestershire from 21 February.
National Highways said a new concrete central reservation barrier will replace the existing steel one which has been in place for about 20 years.
The work, which will encompass a 7.2km (4.5 mile) stretch of the road, is expected to take a year to complete.
During that time, a temporary 50mph speed limit will be introduced and there will be some overnight closures.
The works will be between junction 6 for Worcester North and Warndon and junction 7 for Worcester South.
National Highways said in addition to replacing the central reservation, engineers will also be carrying out repairs to lighting and road drainage.
"This £15m safety upgrade is an integral part of keeping people safe on the M5 in Worcestershire," project manager Colin Jackson said.
"We know that the high-impact absorption design of concrete barriers significantly reduces the risk of vehicles colliding with traffic travelling on the opposite side of the road.
"By replacing the existing steel restraint in the central reservation, we're also able to reduce the need for ongoing maintenance to keep it safe which means fewer roadworks in the location for routine maintenance."
There will be a series of overnight closures from 21 February until 13 March to enable "narrow lanes" to be installed.
These will enable the workforce to carry out the upgrades while still allowing three lanes of traffic on the motorway.