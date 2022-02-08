River Wye pollution: Council leader calls for government help
Herefordshire Council's leader has urged the government to bring in special measures to protect the River Wye from pollution.
David Hitchiner told environment minister Rebecca Pow a Water Protection Zone (WPZ) was among measures needed.
In a letter, he said these were necessary to restore the river "to favourable status" because existing regulations were "insufficient".
Ms Pow is to visit the River Wye this week over the issue, her office said.
The river, which flows through mid and south Wales, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire, has excessive algae growth often caused by high phosphate levels in the water.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the councillor told Ms Pow: "I do not want to be known as a politician who sat on their hands while an ecological disaster unfolds. I trust you do not either.
"The power and ability to take the necessary action is much more in your hands than mine."
Campaigners claim problems are created by run-off from poultry farms in the area. Sewage has also been cited as a cause.
Last month, the council, which is led by the Herefordshire Independents, voted unanimously for a WPZ for the Wye catchment, which only a government minister can implement.
Mr Hitchiner told the minister: "There is widespread disagreement about who is causing the problem and therefore what needs to be done to solve it."
But a planned Phosphate Commission bringing the parties together would help address this, he said.
He said farmers "on the leading edge of farming innovation" would "have little to fear from a WPZ as they are doing the right thing anyway".
However, the zone would "put pressure on all, including water companies and the supply chains our farms feed into, to play their part", he said.
Ms Pow's spokesperson said Defra was updating its comprehensive plan to meet environmental targets around the river.
The spokesperson said measures included allocating "more funding to help farmers reduce pollution" and, while wider work was under way, improve Herefordshire's water quality.