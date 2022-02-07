Motorcyclist dies after Droitwich Spa crash
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Worcestershire.
Emergency services were called to the crash at the junction of Roman Way and George Baylis Road in Droitwich Spa at about 19:10 GMT on Sunday.
Paramedics found a man in a critical condition and a bystander carrying out CPR, an ambulance service spokesperson said.
"Nothing could be done to save [him]," they added, "and he was later pronounced dead at hospital."
The car's driver was taken to hospital after being treated at the scene for injuries not thought to be serious.
