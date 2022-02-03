Plans to demolish Worcester pub for flats refused
Plans to demolish a former pub to make way for flats have been refused.
The proposals would have seen the Crown and Anchor pub in Hylton Road, Worcester knocked down and replaced with a four-storey block with seven apartments.
It has been empty for several years and was the target of an arson attack last year.
The scheme was refused by planning officers at Worcester City Council, who said it would not fit with the area.
Officers also said the lack of car parking spaces would push people into parking in the street, which was already a problem, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Highways bosses said the apartment block would need at least nine spaces to be acceptable, with none included in the scheme, adding 14 cycle spaces was not enough to make up for it.
Dozens of residents in Hylton Road and neighbouring Henwick Road had also objected to the plan saying the apartment block would not fit in with surrounding buildings and would add to parking concerns.
