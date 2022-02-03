Worcestershire businesses worry about impact of rising energy costs
Businesses in Worcestershire that have seen a huge increase in energy costs over the past year are worried about the impact of rising bills.
The energy regulator's new price cap, will rise by 54% from April, meaning an increase of more than £600 a year for millions of households.
The cost of living is already at its highest rate for 30 years.
Angie Monroe, who runs a hair salon in Stourport, said she was angry and that her prices would have rise.
Ms Monroe's salon has gone from paying about £80 a month for electricity to £250 a month over the past 12 months and said that had come at a time when she has had to invest in PPE and seen the cost of products increase.
She said: "Ultimately we have had to increase our prices all the way through and I guess until we know exactly what's out there in terms of help, we're going to have no choice but to put that price up."
Dean Attwell from Oakland International in Redditch said a lot of businesses were likely to be "in trouble at the moment".
Mr Attwell's business distributes chilled and frozen goods and he said his energy prices had risen from just under £1m in 2021 to a forecast £1.8m for the coming year.
He said he expected a lot of other costs to rise at the same time, because "everything else is related to energy prices".
The cost of living currently stands at 5.4%, but it is feared rising energy bills will increase that further.
Oakland International has made a "significant investment" in solar power to offset the rises and Mr Attwell expects a number of companies to turn to renewable energy in the coming year.
He is also worried about the effect on his staff and said: "The five percent increase in wages that we hope to give to them is all being swallowed up on energy alone and that's without food price inflation and everything else that's going through the roof."
Homeowners in Worcestershire are also worried.
Gary, who lives in a one-bedroom bungalow in Martley, near Worcester, told BBC Hereford & Worcester he had seen his energy bill go up by £100 in the last 12 months.
"I'm unemployed and it's a struggle. My sister's had to lend me some of this money," he said.
Richard, also from Martley, said: "We have LED lightbulbs, we don't leave lights on when we don't need them.
"We've tried to make changes so that things are not too bad."
But despite his best efforts, he said the family had "noticed that the electricity prices have gone up significantly".
