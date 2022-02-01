Gary James and Louise Danks: Tributes to Redditch pair found dead
Tributes have been paid to two people whose bodies were found in a house in Worcestershire.
Gary James, 57, and Louise Danks, 45, were found at a property in Hawthorn Road, Redditch, at about 16:30 BST on 28 October.
West Mercia Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish how they died. It is believed they had lain undiscovered for several weeks.
In a statement their families said they would be greatly missed.
Mr James' son Marcus said: "Gary was a loving dad and grandad and will be sadly missed by the whole family.
"You are free from all pain. Fly high."
While Ellie, Ms Danks' daughter, added: "Nothing will ever take away our memories.
"My mom will be missed beyond measure by everyone she loved."
The force has urged anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area between the end of September and the middle of October to come forward.
