Exhibition at Hartlebury Castle charts fashion over the centuries
- Published
An outfit worn by a RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant brings a new exhibition charting three centuries of fashion to the present day.
Worcester-born Ginny Lemon donated their Queen of their Hometown costume, worn on the BBC Three show, to Worcestershire Museums last year.
It is now part of the Captivating Costume display which has opened at County Museum in Hartlebury Castle.
Curators say the exhibition provides a "fascinating tour" of fashion.
"From the extravagant 18th Century frocks of the Georgian era to the crinolines of Queen Victoria's reign, and from body-restricting corsets of the early 20th Century to the miniskirts of the 1960s, fashion has forever reflected change in society," a museum spokesperson said.
The permanent exhibition shows how World War One brought "radical changes in fashion" as women needed more practical clothing for work and also features the "power dressing" of the 1980s.
Senior curator Deborah Fox said: "It is fantastic to be able to show all these wonderful costumes.
"I hope visitors enjoy this fabulous collection which covers all the major periods of fashion from the last three centuries and is brought right up to date with Ginny Lemon's amazing Queen of my Hometown costume."
Ginny wore the costume, which was inspired by the city's music hall performer Vesta Tilly and Worcestershire sauce, when appearing on Season two of Drag Race.
It was previously shown at Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum.
The Captivating Costume display also looks at how Worcestershire influenced fashions, such as by supplying gloves around the world.
Admission is included in the price of admission to the castle, the museum added.