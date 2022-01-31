Janet Edwards: Volunteers search for missing woman
A team of about 150 volunteers have been searching for a former nurse who has not been seen for seven weeks.
Janet Edwards, 67, was last seen at Beechwood Court, in Hereford, at 14:30 GMT on 10 December.
Volunteers came together in the city on Saturday to knock on doors and search the streets.
Friend Ian Sockett, a fellow member of the Wye Valley Runners, said it felt useful to aid the search.
"You feel so helpless, but to actually get off your backside and be active and feel like you're contributing in some way is really, really helpful, I think," he said.
Mr Sockett said Jan was a "lovely lady".
Running club members had previously held a search in the week after Ms Edwards was last seen.
Paul Joseph, head of helplines at the Missing People charity, added: "People are motivated by hope, wanting to find out there is actually an answer there."
Ms Edwards was last seen wearing a green Rab jacket, blue jeans and brown boots with a white trim and sole.
Her family joined an appeal for information a month on from her disappearance, where they said Christmas had been "painfully sad" without her.
West Mercia Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward, and asked people to check any dashcam footage or CCTV they may have, particularly in the Venns Lane, Aylestone Hill, Commercial Road and Overbury road areas.
