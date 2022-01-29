Redditch boundary development given green light for new homes
Outline plans for more than 2,500 homes have been approved in Worcestershire.
The development in Foxlydiate, between Bromsgrove and Redditch, would also include a new school and community facilities.
Outline plans have been agreed by local authorities in both towns, but further planning permission will be needed before building begins.
The developer has agreed to pay £18m towards transport, education, health, and green infrastructure.
Ruth Bamford, Bromsgrove Council's head of planning, said it had been "a long and complicated process".
"The town of Redditch and the boundary of Redditch is actually quite constrained so it couldn't provide the houses it needed within its own administrative area," she said.
"It's been a long process with many parties interested, but now finally the decision has been issued and so outline planning permission is granted for new homes on the edge of Redditch."
Housebuilding at the development would take a number of years to complete, Redditch Borough Council said.
