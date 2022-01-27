New £8m cricket centre for Worcester approved
Plans for a new £8m national home for disability cricket have been approved for Worcester.
The centre for all forms of the game will be built at the University of Worcester's Severn Campus.
It is a joint venture by the university and other groups including the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
The "inclusive" project, open to players of all abilities, could benefit 8,000 people every year, according to estimates.
It could also see the number of schoolchildren playing cricket pushed annually to 40,000 within three years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Jo Hodges from Worcester City Council said the facility would be an "exciting, high-quality landmark" for Worcester.
Both the ECB and Sport England have said they will provide financial support for the development.
Some concerns over parking and increased traffic were raised by residents but councillors backed the plan by nine votes to zero with two abstentions.