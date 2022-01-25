PM birthday gathering 'unfair' says Kempsey care home boss
- Published
A care home manager "raked over the coals" for blowing out a resident's birthday candle during lockdown has called a gathering to mark the prime minister's birthday "unfair".
Melanie Dawson from Lawns Care Home in Worcestershire said the 2020 Downing Street event left her "incredulous".
She asked how people in authority could be "getting together and socialising when there's not equality" for others.
Downing Street said staff had "gathered briefly" to wish the PM happy birthday.
It added of the event on 19 June 2020 that Mr Johnson had been there "for less than 10 minutes".
At the time, during England's first coronavirus lockdown, restrictions banned most indoor gatherings of more than two people.
ITV News reported that up to 30 people attended the event, sang Happy Birthday and were served cake.
Ms Dawson helped a resident blow out a birthday cake candle at the Kempsey care home in April 2020.
That act resulted in a warning from a local infection control team, she explained, adding: "I got told that I was breaching infection control rules."
She said: "It just doesn't strike me as fair.
"How can we keep having these situations where there are parties and people getting together and socialising when there's not equality for other people?"
A Met Police investigation is under way into events held at Downing Street during the pandemic.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said of the prime minster's birthday gathering: "What really happened here is a small group of staff who had been working closely with [him] brought in a birthday cake at the end of the day and there was 10 minutes there around sharing a piece of cake.
"I don't think that really constitutes a party in the way some of the more serious allegations that are being investigated maybe do."
But Ms Dawson said: "I was somebody that was having to tell people that family members couldn't visit - but it seemed that life goes on for other people.
"I don't see how it can be fair and I don't see how the government can keep issuing us with guidance that puts these residents and all of their families in restrictive situations and then carry on as normal themselves."