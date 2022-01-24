Covid vaccine: Women-only and quiet sessions to boost uptake
Clinics are offering quiet hours and women-only sessions to target people who may be hesitant about vaccinations.
South Worcestershire Healthcare will be running the sessions across Worcestershire over the coming week.
Female-only staff will deliver Covid-19 jabs to women during "women's hour" and "quiet hour" will see lights dimmed and noise minimised to attract people who have sensory disabilities or autism.
The provider said "a lot of people can be put off" by walk-in clinics.
Women's hour "is basically for women who may feel more comfortable in a female-only environment, be that for religious reasons, cultural reasons or just in general", said Finn Nolan, outreach manager for South Worcestershire Healthcare.
He said all male staff would be taken off the floor for one hour a day and the centres would be female-only spaces.
The sites in Worcester, Bromsgrove and Malvern will also be running daily quiet hours to cater for people with autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities or sensory conditions.
"We do see a lot of people that can be put off by lots of people or big centres," Mr Nolan said. "If you are someone who suffers with sensory issues and you've got nurses and lots of hi-vis and face masks, it can be quite intimidating."
The daily sessions will see the lights dimmed and patients will be given written information about the process rather than being spoken to by a number of staff.
About 68% of people in Worcestershire have had all three vaccinations and 87% have had at least one jab. Mr Nolan said the focus must now be on outreach and "more targeted support".