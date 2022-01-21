Gnome surgeon of Worcestershire brightens up gardens
Gardens are being brightened thanks to the work of a "gnome surgeon" who repaints garden ornaments for free.
Simon Horton began restoring gnomes across Worcestershire last year and has now treated around 160 patients.
He shared his work on his Facebook page "The Gnome Surgeon", which has hundreds of likes, and now gets requests from across the country.
"I just really enjoy doing it and people like what I do so we're all happy," Mr Horton said.
Mr Horton, who has around 50 gnomes in his own back garden, said: "It was last year, I noticed that some of the gnomes started to look a bit weathered and a bit discoloured so I decided to paint them because I had got a bit of time on my hands.
"I was proud of what I had done, so I put them on Facebook showing people and I had a lot of responses."
His wife suggested he offer to repaint other peoples' gnomes and in his first weekend he received between 20 and 30 to work on.
He does not charge and does the work because he enjoys it, but said: "There are circumstances where some people are quite adamant that I do [take payment] and if I have took money it has gone solely back into paints...so I can keep this process going.
"And I have had a couple of bars of chocolate."
He said people have been getting in touch "from far and wide".
"Recently I had a couple from London who had a very sentimental gnome and they travelled all the way from London to drop the gnome off and came back and picked him up.
"So I am getting my name out there, I am a sort-of minor celebrity."
