Hereford could become a '20-mile-an-hour city'
Hereford could become "a 20-mile-an-hour city" under plans being drawn up.
The county council said it was looking at "redesigning the city" so it was much easier to access by bus, walking and cycling.
Proposals form part of a masterplan for Hereford, with the council saying consultation was due in late summer.
It added there would be a "big transport element" when bidding for government millions.
Herefordshire Council's interim director for economy and environment, Neil Taylor, told a meeting: "We are looking at becoming a 20-mile-an-hour city, so even where we have vehicles, we have a shared space with people walking and cycling."
The masterplan being drafted would also aim to promote new opportunities for growth in the city centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"We are keen to have much more footfall, creating much more custom for businesses, and more space for events," Mr Taylor explained.
Meanwhile, the council aimed to bid for up to £90m from the government's Levelling Up Fund, likely to be open for bids from April, he added.
There was likely to be "a big transport element" to the council's bid to reduce journey times along with the county's carbon footprint, Mr Taylor said.
