'World first' vegan violin created using berries and pears in Malvern
A violin-maker has used components including steamed pear, berries and spring water to create a vegan violin.
Padraig O'Dubhlaoidh made the instrument, entirely free of animal products, in his Malvern Hills workshop during the coronavirus lockdown.
The body of the bespoke instrument is the first in the world to be registered with The Vegan Society's trademark, said the organisation.
Natural replacements for animal-based glues were used on the £8,000 violin.
Historically horsehair, hooves, horns and bones have all been used to create instruments, said the Vegan Society which added it was "incredibly exciting" to register the violin.
"This will be music to the ears of so many violinists who have longed for a high-quality instrument that is free from animal products," said the charity's Ericka Durgahee.
Inlay around the edge of the instrument had been made from "steamed pear which is dyed black," said Mr Dubhlaoidh.
Wild berries and local spring water were also used in production.
The craftsman, who has been making violins for 40 years, said a customer had asked him to make a vegan instrument "some years ago."
"It was an intriguing question," he added. "I thought how many vegans are there, potential musicians whose ethics won't allow them to play the violin - it must be awful.
"The world is changing a lot at the moment... particularly the young generation.. they're making big changes in the world and I'm very proud of it."
While vegan violin strings and bows are available, it is only the body of the violin that has been registered with the trademark, explained the Vegan Society.
