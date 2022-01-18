BBC News

Man hit by vehicle on M5 in Worcestershire critically injured

Published
Image source, National Highways
Image caption,
Drivers were warned to avoid the area near Strensham services, Worcestershire, after the crash

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when he was hit by a vehicle on the M5 in Worcestershire.

The man was given specialist trauma care at the scene on Monday evening, the ambulance service said.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the crash on the southbound stretch between junctions seven and eight, the service added.

The section of motorway, closed from about 19:40 GMT, has reopened.

