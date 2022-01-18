Man hit by vehicle on M5 in Worcestershire critically injured
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when he was hit by a vehicle on the M5 in Worcestershire.
The man was given specialist trauma care at the scene on Monday evening, the ambulance service said.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the crash on the southbound stretch between junctions seven and eight, the service added.
The section of motorway, closed from about 19:40 GMT, has reopened.
