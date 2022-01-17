M5 carriageway closed in Worcestershire after crash
- Published
A collision has closed a stretch of the M5 motorway in Worcestershire.
All emergency services are working at the scene between junctions seven and eight, with West Mercia Police leading the response, said National Highways.
Traffic was initially held at about 19:40 GMT and a full closure has since been implemented, said traffic company Inrix.
A diversion route is in operation via the A44, the A38 and the M50 eastbound.
