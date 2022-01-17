Herefordshire Council's top officials set to have pay frozen
The pay of five top officials with Herefordshire Council is set to be frozen for the next financial year.
The plan would see the officers, who include the authority's chief executive, each continue to receive six-figure salaries.
It has been recommended by the council's employment panel and has to be approved by full council.
The authority is also looking to give bonuses of £500 to all front-line care staff in Herefordshire before March.
The move is to try to keep hold of staff, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Herefordshire's care sector has a turnover rate of 38.4% compared to the average in England of 30.7%, a council report said.
The move would cost about £2.3m and has to be approved by the cabinet member for health and wellbeing.
