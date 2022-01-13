Passer-by eyes five-foot snake dumped in Worcester
A five-foot snake has been found abandoned in a case on a footpath, raising concerns for its welfare before it died.
The reptile, believed to be a boa constrictor or python, was discovered by a passer-by in a small wooded area near Trent Close in Worcester.
The animal's condition indicated "the poor thing is likely to have been dead before being dumped", the RSPCA said.
It added the container "was far too small for a snake of this size".
Thea Kerrison, an inspector at the charity, said: "I am very concerned that this reptile has received wholly inadequate care."
The RSPCA is urging people thinking of keeping an exotic animal to do their research before making the commitment.
