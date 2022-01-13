Herefordshire hospice objects to solar farm plans
A hospice says it is objecting to plans for a solar farm 400m (1,312ft) away from its location.
St Michael's Hospice in Bartestree said from its viewpoints "the tranquil, open and verdant character and appearance of the Frome Valley's landscape would be significantly changed and damaged".
It stated it was not specifically invited to public consultation events "the applicant organised".
Conrad Energy said plans were developed in consultation with the community.
Addressing Herefordshire Council, hospice chief executive Mike Keel said it was writing to object to an application for a solar farm to the west of Clay Hill Pit in Dormington.
He added it was "more than happy" to meet the authority and applicant "to constructively explore whether there are options to amend the application to mitigate acceptably the harmful visual impact" of the proposed facility.
Mr Keel said the hospice was 400m from the edge of the planned solar farm.
Conrad Energy, the developers, said the total area of the application site for the Larport Farm solar project was about 120 acres and the scheme would generate "enough to power the equivalent of up to 10,400 homes".
It held a drop-in session for the community and hosted an online consultation event and stated it "would like to thank everyone who helped shape our plans through their feedback".
It stated solar panels would be installed on about "40% of the total site area, but less than 5% of the land is actually disturbed".
The organisation expected the planning decision to be announced early this year.
