'Exceptionally busy' Worcester CAB gets £20k grant
A Citizen's Advice Bureau has been given a £20,000 council grant to help it meet demand for help in areas such as debt, housing and benefits.
Worcester City Council said it expected the city's CAB to be "exceptionally busy" at the start of the new year and because of the impact of the pandemic.
The money came from its share of the government's Household Support Fund.
The bureau in The Hopmarket said it would use the funds to employ staff to help people facing complex problems.
"This additional resource will be able to work alongside our volunteers when the more specialised areas of advice are required," said Sonya Gregory of Citizens Advice Worcester.
"Advice services are particularly important at the moment, as many people have found themselves facing difficult problems due to the financial and social consequences of the Covid-19 crisis and are not sure where to turn."