Towns may see above-inflation car park charge increases
- Published
Council car park charges could go up in parts of Worcestershire from April.
There could be above-inflation rises in Kidderminster, Stourport and Bewdley. Hourly rates are set to increase by 10% and season tickets will go up by 50%.
Proposals have been heavily criticised by shopkeepers.
Wyre Forest District Council, the only authority in Herefordshire and Worcestershire to propose putting up charges from April, said rises were necessary to deliver a balanced budget.
Traders in Kidderminster have warned the increase could deter shoppers.
Council leader Helen Dyke said she understood their view, having worked in retail herself for more than 40 years.
She added: "The council is working very hard on trying to attract people to our town centres with things like the Future High Streets Fund and the Levelling Up Fund.
"But this particular time financially, we are in a no-win position."
'Detrimental effect'
John Beard, who runs a tools and ironmongery store in Bridge Street, Kidderminster, said: "[When] they... go to Merry Hill, it doesn't cost any money at all and they don't seem to worry about the petrol.
"But I think that they're doing the wrong thing by putting the prices up."
Proposals have been criticised by opposition Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors.
Marcus Hart, leader of the opposition Tory group, said if there were "modest increases, inflation-related, we could understand that".
He added: "It won't bring in the income that the council think it will and all it would do is have a harmful and detrimental effect on our high streets."
Parking currently costs £1 an hour.
