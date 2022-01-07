Murder charge after woman's body found near Luston
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a property in Herefordshire.
The 78-year-old's body was discovered by police who were initially investigating reports a car had hit a lamppost on Eye Lane, Moreton Eye, at about 08:00 GMT on Thursday.
Inquiries led officers to the nearby property, said the West Mercia force.
The accused, Ben Armstrong, 48, from Dyfed, Wales, has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
The scene remains cordoned off, police say.
