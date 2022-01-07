Christmas painfully sad without Janet Edwards, say family
The family of a missing former nurse said Christmas had been "painfully sad" without her.
Janet Edwards, 67, was last seen at Beechwood Court, in Hereford, at 14:30 GMT on 10 December.
A renewed appeal for information has been made nearly a month on from her disappearance.
Her family has appealed for the public to "continue to look out for anything, however small, that might aid the search efforts".
In a statement to West Mercia Police, they said: "We dearly miss Jan.
"Everyone involved has worked tirelessly to look for Jan.
"Very sadly, we are no closer to finding her."
Ms Edwards was last seen wearing a green Rab jacket, blue jeans and brown boots with a white trim and sole.
Volunteers from the Wye Valley running club, of which she was a member, had been helping to search the local area.
The force said it had been conducting inquiries and carrying out searches using specially-trained officers, police dogs and volunteer rescue groups.
Supt Edd Williams said officers were continuing to appeal for information and asked anyone who may have seen Ms Edwards or come into contact with her to come forward.
He asked anyone who lives near Beechwood Court; Penn Grove Road; Venns Lane; College Road; Aylestone Hill; Folly Lane; or Bodenham Road; or who may have been driving in the area between 15:00 and 19:00 on 10 December, to review CCTV or dash-cam footage to see if they can see Ms Edwards.
"Janet's disappearance is completely out of character and we are extremely concerned," he said.
"We're continuing to work with and support the family at this very difficult time, with specialist officers."
