Murder probe after woman found dead near Luston

Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Herefordshire.

The 78-year-old's body was discovered by officers who were initially investigating reports a car had hit a lamppost on Eye Lane, Moreton Eye, at about 08:00 GMT on Thursday.

Inquiries led them to the nearby property said West Mercia Police.

A 48-year-old man is in custody and is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had attended the Eye Lane crash where a man sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics were then sent to an address, where they confirmed the death of a woman.

