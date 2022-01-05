West Mercia Search and Rescue losing about £500 a month
A rescue service charity is dipping into reserves every month due to a fall in fundraising during the pandemic.
West Mercia Search and Rescue said it had been losing about £500 a month, so the group was £6,000 worse off than it was 12 months earlier.
Volunteers together need to raise about £4,000 a month running costs.
The charity responds to emergencies and offers specialist search support as well as operating a flood rescue boat team all year round.
It works alongside partner agencies - the Hereford & Worcester and Shropshire fire services and West Mercia Police.
The organisation is on call 365 days a year and its equipment, overheads and training are paid for by charitable donations and grants.
"We've been losing if you like about five hundred pounds a month," fundraising officer Andy Neal said.
"So in the last year we are six thousand pounds worse off than we were at the start of the year because we've been having to spend money and we haven't been able to raise the funds that we would normally raise."
The charity said it was the official "Lowland Rescue unit for the West Mercia Police area, operating as part of the UK's rescue structure alongside Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard, RNLI and Lifeguards".
It is also a registered Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs flood rescue boat team and can be called to respond "anywhere in the country when flooding occurs".
Volunteer James Gittins said: "It's not very often you actually get a call out in the middle of the day. It can be seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve o'clock in the evening.... especially [at] the time of year we are now in the pitch black."
