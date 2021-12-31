Ex Worcester councillor and mayor Aubrey Tarbuck dies
A former mayor of Worcester has died, the city council has said.
Aubrey Tarbuck, 89, was first elected as a city councillor for Nunnery ward in 1966 and was the city's mayor from 2005 to 2006.
Mr Tarbuck, of Hallow, in Worcestershire, had previously been charged over a crash which caused the death of his wife Anne in 2017.
The council's current leader Marc Bayliss said thoughts were with his family and friends.
The authority said Mr Tarbuck had grown up in Worcester and attended the Royal Grammar School.
He later worked in Worcestershire County Council's audit department, as a senior officer at Lloyd's bank and at firm GR Pratley & Sons.
After losing his Nunnery seat in 1971, Mr Tarbuck rejoined the council in 1998 after being elected to St Peter's ward, the authority said.
'Very conscientious'
He was also a Malvern Hills district councillor for a number of years, it added.
Worcester City Council said he had been reunited with former colleagues from the authority at an event held at the Guildhall on 2 October, to mark the 400th anniversary of the signing of Worcester's city charter, which was attended by several former mayors
"I enjoyed working with Aubrey; he was very conscientious and his professional financial background helped to make him an asset to the many committees he served on," Mr Bayliss said.
"His ability to understand the complexities of projects, budgets and cash-flow added clarity in the run-up to several key decisions."
Mr Tarbuck had denied causing the death by dangerous driving of his wife Anne, who died when their Volvo was involved in a collision with another car on the A458 near The Plume Of Feathers Pub, at Harley, Shropshire, in October 2017.
A trial due to start in November 2019 had been delayed.
