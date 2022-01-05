Midland Red bus memories kept alive at transport museum
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
It's now exactly 40 years since a fleet of distinctive Midland Red buses last carried passengers all around the Midlands, but a transport museum in Worcestershire remains determined to preserve their memory.
Just off junction three of the M42, about 10 miles from the centre of Birmingham, sits Transport Museum Wythall.
It's home to a fleet of 90 single and double-decker buses, housed in a collection of buildings that ooze nostalgia, with Midland Red buses to the fore.
"Midland Red was the most important bus company in Great Britain," believes museum collections manager Malcolm Keeley.
"It had a huge territory right across the Midlands, so an area bounded by Shrewsbury, Stafford, Leicester, Banbury, Worcester, Hereford, anywhere within that, would've been served by Midland Red."
The company came to prominence after World War One, following a management decision to build their own buses.
"Midland Red decided the only way to compete with other bus companies was to have bigger buses with more power," said Mr Keeley.
"So they went to their manufacturer and said 'this is what we want' and the manufacturer said 'oh no, sorry. No can do. This is all that's available'.
"And so, incensed, the chief engineer decided to build his own. It's lucky because here we are based in the West Midlands. There were so many vehicle components suppliers that he could get whatever he needed."
The first in-house vehicle took to the roads in 1923 and Mr Keeley said "it was a great success".
"Midland Red gradually wore down the opposition and they also replaced tram cars in a number of towns in the West Midlands as well.
"So by the time World War Two broke out, they had over 1,000 buses."
Midland Red developed buses with underfloor engines, creating more space for passengers.
"That was about four years before all the big manufacturers came along with the same sort of design, so Midland Red effectively redesigned the British bus for a second time," said Mr Keeley.
After World War Two, the first signs of trouble began to emerge for Midland Red, and the wider bus industry.
Passenger numbers, particularly in the evenings when more people could now watch television rather than rely on their local cinema, began to drop off - and the age demographic of Midland Red's staff didn't help.
"In the 1960s, problems really started to crowd in," said Mr Keeley. "They had a lot of engineers building and maintaining the vehicles. A lot of them were old boys who started in the 1920s and these chaps were retiring.
"Midland Red suddenly found that they couldn't replace them because the car factories were paying so much more, so they started running out of engineers and one of the casualties was the production of the new vehicles - and they increasingly had to buy them from outside manufacturers.
"Once the production levels went down, they started becoming uneconomic. Eventually, in 1970, they built the last one. And of course, all the engineers that they had, they needed those to maintain their running fleet."
In 1981, the gradual decline of the famous Midland Red bus brand became terminal.
"The last of their home-built buses were taken out of service, but more significantly, later in the year, it was decided that the company was really becoming uneconomic and that something had to be done," said Mr Keeley.
"So the powers that be decided that they would break the company up into several pieces and that basically was the end of the Midland Red as we knew it.
"And then about five years later, the privatisation programme came along and all these bits were sold to different bus groups with their own liveries, and images.
"So Midland Red basically disappeared. It just faded away."
But not at Wythall, where a committed band of volunteers preserve the heritage of Midland Red and other bus companies.
But it's not all about driving - there's plenty of regular maintenance work to do under the bonnet.
"Everything's repairable within reason. We've not been stumped yet. But bear in mind, there's no Haynes manuals for these things. So you have to learn by other people's experience," said Mr Price.
It's easy to see the motivating force that drives the volunteers on at Transport Museum Wythall.
"Keeping our heritage. That's it. Keep the heritage living," said Mr Price.
"And I think we've succeeded very well in keeping Midland Red going some 40 years after they last operated in service.
"People said at the time 'You won't be able to do it', but 40 years on, we are."
Transport Museum Wythall reopens to visitors on 26 March.
