Malvern group helping pensioners overcome isolation reopens
- Published
A group that helps older people overcome isolation and loneliness has reopened after a break of nearly two years because of Covid.
The Zest4Life club, in Malvern, offers pensioners a two-course meal, conversation and laughter.
Weekly meals for them were first served at the Octagon centre seven years ago.
Before the reopening after Covid forced the break, club founder Martin Lawrence said he had felt "very lonely" and it was "wonderful" to see others.
He added: "I desperately needed to see people again. It's just wonderful to see people here.
"It's wonderful to have the comments as people leave and say they really enjoyed it."
Judy Roberson, who went to the centre, said: "It's really nice to meet some other people and hear what they've done with their lives."
In the not-for-profit initiative, diners pay £5 a head, with volunteers working for free.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk