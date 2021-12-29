Herefordshire Shop Local card sees more than £30k spent
More than £30,000 has been spent in a month through a voucher scheme which encourages people to shop locally.
Herefordshire Council has offered every household in the county a free Shop Local card which gives them £15 to spend at shops in the area.
The scheme uses Covid recovery fund money and by 29 December more than half the eligible 90,000 households had applied for one.
The deadline for people to sign up is 31 January.
The authority said it aimed to help local producers and retailers through the pandemic and the cards are part of a £6m scheme to support the local economy.
It is also offering free weekend bus travel, grants for small businesses and a phone app to reward local shopping.
Steph Sparks, from Hereford plant store Löv Leaf, said: "It's been amazing, I've had so many people come in and use their cards. Mostly using the £15, but a few bigger purchases."
Philip Wilson, who owns Fodder in Hereford, said: "Quite a few are coming in to our toy department and using it to treat the kids to a few pocket money toys that probably the kids wouldn't have had otherwise."
Councillor Ellie Chowns, the council's cabinet member environment and economy said Christmas was a key time for local traders.
And she added: "Several studies have shown that money spent at a locally owned business stays in the local economy and continues to strengthen the economic base of that community."
She also said the scheme could "help people become more connected to their local community, by meeting new people, discovering new activities, places to visit and groups".
The cards can be used at any store in the county that accepts Mastercard payments, but can not be used for gambling or buying alcohol in places including off-licences, betting shops and casinos.
