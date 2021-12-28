Flood concerns from high River Severn levels in Worcestershire
- Published
River Severn levels remain high in parts of Worcestershire with some flooding predicted, officials say.
Recent rainfall means river gauges are showing high levels at the Diglis in Worcester, Kempsey Yacht Club and Saxons Lode.
New Street Gate is closed at Upton upon Severn due to flooding, the Environment Agency said.
Other areas that may be affected include Stourport, Worcester, Severn Stoke, South Quay and Hylton Road.
Flooded drains may also affect the racecourse and Worcester County Cricket ground.
The agency said a flood alert remained in place on the river and levels at the Diglis, Kempsey and Saxons Lode had now peaked and were falling slowly.
