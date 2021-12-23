'Little donkey' on a dusty... dual carriageway
- Published
Police say they have helped a "little donkey" found wandering not on a dusty road two days before Christmas but a busy dual carriageway.
Rather than making hay on the A46 in Evesham, Worcestershire, the animal was instead holding up traffic.
Police, who saw the festive side, said officers intercepted to "shepherd" it back to the enclosure from whence it came, although "not via Bethlehem".
There is no word yet on whether the donkey was following a star.
It was, however, heading in the direction of Norton, police have confirmed.
Update: Evesham A46— West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) December 23, 2021
Officers are with the donkey and will be shepherding it back to its enclosure:
Though not via Bethlehem..@EveshamCops https://t.co/sV3BB3rIws
First reports of the animal affecting traffic close to the Twyford roundabout came in at about 08:25 GMT, said travel firm Inrix.
Traffic had returned to normal by 08:40 GMT, it added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk