Worcestershire woman set for first UK Christmas with adopted son
- Published
A woman who spent five years trying to adopt a boy in Uganda is celebrating their first Christmas in the UK as mother and son.
Emilie Larter, 30, from Leigh Sinton, Worcestershire, moved back to the UK 11 months ago with Adam, seven, whom she first met while volunteering in 2014.
They will be spending Christmas with Ms Larter's parents.
She said it felt "amazing" to be back home with Adam at this time of year.
Adam's mother died soon after giving birth and Ms Larter first held him when he was five days old.
Ms Larter raised thousands of pounds to adopt him, and although the pair have only been in the UK since January, she said it felt like they had "always been here".
Ms Larter told the BBC: "When [Adam] first came [to the UK] he was loving everything, obviously very overexcited. After a little while I think that wore off a little bit and we had a few wobbles which I think was to be expected."
But she added that on the whole Adam had "just taken it all in his stride, he has done so well".
"He gets on with everybody, he keeps telling me all about his friends, and girlfriends, at school."
After adopting Adam in Uganda, Ms Larter has been able to officially adopt him in the UK which she said was "huge".
Adam says he is a "big fan" of UK life and wants a skateboard and a "big toy elephant" for Christmas.
Ms Larter said: "Every year we were striving to get back in time for Christmas to have a British Christmas with my parents and everything.
"So I think it is going to be really special."
