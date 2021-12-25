Hereford milkman to spend Christmas delivering presents
- Published
A milkman will spend Christmas Day doing deliveries - but of presents for almost 200 children.
Dixie Furnell, 52, was already helping his community, providing food parcels to nearly 300 people during the first lockdown, under what he called Dixie's Covid-19 SOS.
He has since collected hundreds of gifts and will be driving around his hometown of Hereford on Christmas Day dressed as Santa to deliver them.
He said he was "excited" by the plan.
Mr Furnell began his charitable endeavour in 2020, buying essentials for people in need before expanding his efforts to provide meals and food parcels.
That service is still continuing, with 198 food parcels being delivered last week.
He said he initially paid for the goods through his own savings and later received donations from Herefordshire groups and businesses.
Mr Furnell said he was then asked by one family whether he would be willing to provide an appearance from Santa as a surprise for their children.
"I thought about it and I put it on my Facebook page, thinking no one wants me to come round on Christmas Day. And within an hour, 43 people had booked," he said.
"I've managed to fit in 48 [families], which is 189 children."
He spent Christmas Eve doing the same, with 120 children on that round.
He put out an appeal for donations of toys and said he had received "amazing" gifts from businesses, selection boxes from supermarkets, and other items from individuals.
"I am overwhelmed at the amount of people that are supporting me," he said.
