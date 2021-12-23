Herefordshire crossing officer hangs up lollipop after 25 years
- Published
A school crossing guard is hanging up her lollipop after 25 years.
Elizabeth Fishpool, known as Liz, started work for Gorsley Goffs Primary School in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire in 1996, and has been a mainstay ever since, the county council said.
The school held a special assembly to mark her retirement after a quarter of a century.
Herefordshire County Council said she has worked "tirelessly" to keep children safe.
During the assembly, Ms Fishpool was presented with a 25 year service badge and a bunch of flowers.
The county council said she has been at her busy crossing "without fail" and also volunteered at the school, helping children in classrooms or providing supplies.
Councillor Ange Tyler said: "Liz has been an incredibly popular figure at Gorsley Goffs over the years, and is always inundated with flowers and gifts, along with grateful thanks from children and parents.
"Twenty-five years of service is a huge achievement, and we are delighted to help recognise Liz's valuable contribution to keeping children safe, and wish her a wonderful retirement."
