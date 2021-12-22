Bromyard petrol station homes plan turned down
A plan to build five houses and 15 flats on the site of a petrol station has been rejected.
The application, which went before Herefordshire Council, said the homes would be "visually striking" and "something more fitting as the southern gateway to the town".
Under the scheme, Top Garage, at the junction of Hereford Road and Panniers Lane, would have moved to a new site.
But the plans were rejected after the authority raised a number of concerns.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the application promised the "unsightly" petrol station and vehicle station would be replaced by homes suitable for "first-time buyers, professionals and empty-nesters".
But the refusal notice raised six issues with the plans.
It said there were concerns over phosphate pollution entering the River Lugg and the homes would be an "unjustified unsustainable residential development in the countryside outside of any settlement boundary".
It said the plans failed to include links to local roads or show how people would walk or cycle there.
And it said the housing mix would not meet local needs, it failed to contribute to the local infrastructure and the homes could be a nuisance for neighbours.
