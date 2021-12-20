Covid: Plea for volunteers in Herefordshire's booster drive
- Published
More volunteers are being urged to support the Covid booster drive in Herefordshire as vaccinators or marshals.
Nearly three-quarters of people in the county eligible for the booster have had the jab, health bosses say.
Between 10,000 and 16,000 doses are being given each day across Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Taurus Healthcare, which supports GPs in the county, said it wanted to get people vaccinated before Christmas.
"We want to nail this before Christmas," managing director Dr Mike Hearne said, "so we can keep the NHS safe and keep people safe."
Several walk-in or pop-up clinics are being run in Hereford and the county's market towns.
People who can volunteer their time have been asked to email the county's clinical commissioning group.
Thank you to all the NHS staff across Herefordshire and Worcestershire who are working hard each and every day.— NHS Herefordshire & Worcestershire CCG (@HW_CCG) December 19, 2021
Are you able to help? We are looking for vaccinators and volunteers, email us at hw.recruitment@nhs.net if you can spare some time to support your local NHS. pic.twitter.com/VUzKgPO38A
UK researchers have analysed the likely impact a Covid booster shot will have on the Omicron variant and say it could provide about 85% protection against severe illness.
The protection is a bit less than vaccines gave against earlier versions of Covid.
But it means the top-up dose should still keep many people out of hospital.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk