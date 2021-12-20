BBC News

Covid: Plea for volunteers in Herefordshire's booster drive

Published
Image source, Taurus Healthcare
Image caption,
Between 10,000 and16,000 booster doses are being given each day, GPs in Herefordshire and Worcestershire say

More volunteers are being urged to support the Covid booster drive in Herefordshire as vaccinators or marshals.

Nearly three-quarters of people in the county eligible for the booster have had the jab, health bosses say.

Between 10,000 and 16,000 doses are being given each day across Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Taurus Healthcare, which supports GPs in the county, said it wanted to get people vaccinated before Christmas.

"We want to nail this before Christmas," managing director Dr Mike Hearne said, "so we can keep the NHS safe and keep people safe."

Several walk-in or pop-up clinics are being run in Hereford and the county's market towns.

People who can volunteer their time have been asked to email the county's clinical commissioning group.

UK researchers have analysed the likely impact a Covid booster shot will have on the Omicron variant and say it could provide about 85% protection against severe illness.

The protection is a bit less than vaccines gave against earlier versions of Covid.

But it means the top-up dose should still keep many people out of hospital.

