Motorcyclist dies in crash near Kidderminster
A man has been bailed after a motorcyclist died in a crash with another vehicle.
A VW caddy van hit a Ducati motorbike that was stationary on the A442 north of Kidderminster on Friday, said West Mercia Police.
"Sadly the motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man from Rowley Regis, suffered fatal injuries," the force added.
A 64-year-old man from Kidderminster was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and bailed.
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage of the crash which happened near the junction with the B4189 at about 15:20 GMT.
