Police officer who caused fatal crash would have been sacked
A former police officer who caused a fatal crash would have been dismissed if he was still serving, a misconduct hearing has said.
Jamie Holloway, 50, resigned from West Mercia Police after the crash in which David Shaw died in May 2018.
He was given an eight-month suspended jail sentence in September after being convicted of causing death by careless driving.
His behaviour was found to have breached professional standards.
A special case hearing decided it amounted to gross misconduct and would have resulted in his dismissal.
Chief Constable Pippa Mills said officers took professional risks in their duties but "it is right that police officers are accountable for their actions".
"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Shaw," she said.
Holloway will also be added to the College of Policing's barred list, which prevents officers on the list from re-joining police forces and other related organisations.
The 50-year-old was driving at speeds of up to 110mph (177kmh) responding to an emergency call when the crashed happened, Worcester Crown Court was previously told.
Mr Shaw had been in a traffic queue near Acton, Worcestershire, and was signalling and moving right when Holloway's unmarked BMW struck his vehicle.
Mr Shaw's family called the events "horrific and unnecessary" and described him as a devoted and loving husband.
Holloway's eight-month sentence was suspended for two years. He was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
