West Midlands Safari Park lions given Christmas puddings
- Published
A pride has enjoyed the lion's share of special Christmas puddings, courtesy of their zoo keepers.
The African lions at West Midlands Safari Park were treated to three papier-mâché puds filled with meat to mark the festive season.
Keepers at the site in Bewdley, Worcestershire, said the specially-made treats lasted "all of 20 seconds".
The safari park said the "spirit of sharing" was somewhat lacking as lioness Amber ate most of the meat.
Keepers said they have other plans for festive treats for animals at the park including stockings for their rhinos and sprout stalks for their giraffes.
