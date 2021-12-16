Friends shocked and concerned over ex nurse's disappearance in Hereford
The family and friends of a woman who has been missing for almost a week are continuing to search for her.
Janet Edwards was last seen in Hereford on Friday and those who knew her say they have been left shocked and concerned by the disappearance
The absence of the 66-year-old former nurse was completely out of character, her family said.
Volunteers from the Wye Valley running club, of which she was a member, have been helping to search the local area.
Friend Nikki Tyler said she had been running with Ms Edwards the day before her disappearance and "she had seemed her normal self.
"She was smiley, sociable and friendly. It's just such a big shock.
"We've been out searching since Sunday [in] different areas," she explained.
"The running community have really pulled together."
She was last seen at Beechwood Court at 14:30 GMT on Friday wearing a green Rab jacket and Ugg boots said West Mercia Police.
Martin Flowers, chairman of the club said he had known the runner for 20 years.
"We're all very worried about Jan and we just hope that we're all going to be able to find her soon," he said.
Another member, Dave Sherwood said she was "one of the most popular people in the club".
"So the fact that she's gone missing, we're all very concerned for her whereabouts."
Police are asking people to check any dashcam footage or CCTV they may have, particularly in the Venns Lane, Aylestone Hill, Commercial Road and Overbury road areas.
