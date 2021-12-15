Appeal over ex nurse's disappearance in Hereford
Police searching for a woman who has been missing for almost a week are renewing their appeal for information.
Janet Edwards was last seen in Hereford on Friday and her family and friends have said her disappearance is out of character.
The 66-year-old former nurse was wearing a green Rab jacket and Ugg boots at the time she went missing.
Sgt Rowan Boyle from West Mercia Police said CCTV footage of her last known movements had been analysed.
"We know she was at Beechwood court at 2:30 on Friday afternoon. From there we've not had any further sightings of her in terms of CCTV or any confirmation of any bank usage, so we're keeping all options open as it stands, Mr Boyle said.
The force is asking people to check any dashcam footage or CCTV they may have, particularly in the Venns Lane, Aylestone Hill, Commercial Road and Overbury road areas.
Volunteers have been searching the local area and plan to put up posters in the coming days.
