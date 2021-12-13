Worcester girl's picture wins Christmas Big Issue cover competition
- Published
A seven-year-old's picture of Father Christmas delivering houses to homeless people is appearing on the front cover of the Big Issue magazine.
Gabriela from Worcester has won an annual competition run by the publication, the sales of which support the homeless.
This year's design theme for child entrants to follow was a Christmas wish.
Gabriela, whose drawing was chosen from hundreds, said she felt "very happy".
Her artwork - on covers this week - features a gadget that makes the homes small enough to fit into Santa's sack.
Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, said: "Every year, the Kids Christmas Cover competition is something that everybody at The Big Issue looks forward to - the ideas and the joy bouncing off the pages lifts us all.
"It's always the trickiest of decisions to pick just one winner but Gabriela's Santa delivering homes to those in need was so direct, glorious and simple, it had to be her."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk