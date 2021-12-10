Carl Dyche: Kington murder victim will be missed by everyone, says wife
A bereaved wife has said her husband "touched so many lives" and will be "missed by everyone who knew him".
Carl Dyche, 51, died in hospital following an incident at a property in Kington, Herefordshire, on 2 December.
His wife described his death as "an awful tragedy" and paid tribute to his "ability to light up the room with his mischievous grin".
Two men from the town, Luke Bellis and Ajay Price, have appeared in court charged with Mr Dyche's murder.
A third man, John Locke, from Greenfields, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.
