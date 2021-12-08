MCD Kidderminster fire: Debris warning over huge blaze
Residents are being asked to continue to keep doors and windows shut after a large fire at a carpet firm.
Firefighters remain at MCD on Hoo Farm Industrial Estate in Kidderminster.
Members of the public are being asked to stay away from the site as the building is now unstable and strong winds are forecast which could cause flying debris, the fire service said.
It thanked the community for its cooperation following Monday's blaze, which caused large flames and smoke.
Roads have now reopened in the area, with the exception of some on the Hoo Farm Industrial Estate itself.
The site has been fenced off to prevent public injury, as crews dismantle the building on Frederick Road.
The fire service said the work could cause more smoke for a short time and is likely to raise dust in the immediate area.
Group commander Sam Pink said: "We would like to thank our neighbouring fire services in Shropshire, Staffordshire and West Midlands as well as all of our other partners for their support.
"We would also like to thank the community for their support and patience during this incident."
Sarah Smith, from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), advised people to keep doors and windows closed and limit time outside, as smoke can be an irritant and can worsen health problems like asthma and heart conditions.
MCD, a flooring distribution firm, previously said it was hoping to move to a temporary location to resume operations before Christmas.
Jon Fraser, from highways at Worcestershire County Council, added: "The site will remain unsafe and the roads will need to be kept clear for the recovery work to begin so please do not attempt to visit in the coming days."
